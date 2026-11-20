Allwyn has launched its first global brand campaign, highlighting the emotions associated with gaming as it seeks to strengthen its international identity.

Allwyn has launched its first global brand campaign, “Feel it all at Allwyn”, celebrating the range of emotions associated with gaming, from anticipation and excitement to joy and disappointment.

Developed by creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors, the campaign reflects Allwyn’s stated aim of making gaming better for everyone and supports its ambition to become a leading global entertainment and gaming company under a unified international brand.

The campaign draws on findings from a global survey commissioned by Allwyn, which found that people are seeking more positive emotions in their everyday lives, including joy (58 per cent), excitement (45 per cent) and optimism (45 per cent).

According to the survey, 44 per cent of respondents said gaming made them feel happier, while 36 per cent associated it with increased energy. A further 46 per cent said gaming offered an escape from their daily routine.

Allwyn Group Chief Brand Officer Tatiana Jouanneau said: “The game has always been about more than just the result. It’s everything you feel along the way: the anticipation before a draw, the joy you share with others, the thrill of victory and – sometimes – the sense of a missed opportunity.

“The ‘Feel it all at Allwyn’ campaign celebrates all these emotions. We want to bring about a shift in mindset, injecting more emotion into everyday life through gaming, whilst continuing to strengthen the way we protect our players.”

The campaign is launching alongside the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and will be rolled out across consumer and business channels in the United States and Europe from November 19, with particular emphasis on the Czech Republic and Greece.

It will feature television, outdoor and digital advertising, public relations activities, branded content and sponsorships, including Allwyn’s partnerships with Formula 1 and the McLaren Formula 1 team.