A package of relief measures for households will be unveiled next week and implemented ahead of the Christmas holidays, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Friday.

Speaking in Tala, he said the package would follow decisions by the cabinet.

He was asked what the government intended to do regarding high prices, and about his appeal to fuel companies a day earlier.

He said he welcomed one company’s decision to cut fuel prices, as he would from any other firm, referring to measures taken by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and several of his European counterparts that had taken a similar approach.

“Our options are constrained by European legislation and EU regulations,” he said.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said earlier that the government’s economic team was making a final assessment of what further targeted support was possible.

He said measures worth more than €1 billion had been taken so far, including €160 million announced three weeks ago.

Asked about criticism that the state should do more itself rather than call on businesses to lower prices, he said private initiatives do not replace state intervention.

The government expected the private sector to play its part through an “alliance of responsibility”, with initiatives to complement official decisions.

Letymbiotis said the government did not ignore the burden on households, and that new measures would reflect real needs and the state’s fiscal capacity.