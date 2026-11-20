The tax department identified €3,620,607 in receipts for which no legal receipts were issued during an investigation into the finances of the Avakoum Monastery, a court heard on Friday as a hearing into monks on trial continued.

George Georgiou, head of the tax fraud investigation unit, told the Nicosia criminal court that bank deposits for 2018 to 2024 totalled €4,857,356, cash payments came to €1,264,162, while receipts issued totalled €738,969.

“The calculation determines the amount of collections for which no receipt was issued,” he said.

He added, in reply to the prosecution, that the bank data was examined but not used in the calculations behind the tax certificate.

According to that certificate, the monastery owes €285,067.49 for the period from September 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024, plus charges and interest.

Georgiou said the monastery had submitted returns only for the first seven months of that period, and these were overdue.

Returns for the rest were filed late after the audit ended, and the service did not accept them because of weaknesses in the accounting books.

Investigators found a pre-made Excel file in which the amount to be declared was set first, with gaps then filled using names from a list.

“They were clearly deciding what amount to put in,” he said.

For an exhibition, pastry shop and store, expected sales were put at €1,475,074 against declared sales of €243,958.

Unpaid output tax on those sales was calculated at €125,450.40.

Georgiou said the monastery could be classed in the “small and medium-sized enterprise” category by sales volume.

A further €15,974.37 in undeclared output tax related to commissions from excursions run with Loucas Travel and Tours, trading as Nazoreos Travel.

Another €143,642.74 related to contractor invoices for building and renovation work. Asked about exemptions, he said VAT law gave “no exemption for any taxpayer”.

All those involved in the case were audited, he said, but findings were made only against the first defendant, former abbot Nektarios, known as Ioannis Georgiou.

The inquiry began with a police letter to the Tax Commissioner. His unit reported its findings on 20 November 2024.

On Thursday the court heard a tradesman say he was paid €2,450 in cash without an invoice after being told it “would be a shame for the monastery to pay VAT”.

The trial resumes on November 30.