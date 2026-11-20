Eurobank is promoting a range of lending products and banking services that customers can access through its Eurobank Cyprus mobile application, allowing them to apply for financing and manage their accounts without visiting a branch.

The bank said the application provides 24-hour access to banking services, enabling customers to explore its products and complete a range of everyday transactions from their mobile phones, wherever they are.

Among the options available is a personal loan of up to €30,000, designed to cover individual or unexpected expenses, including the purchase of household appliances and furniture.

Customers can apply through the application, with immediate approval subject to the bank’s criteria and the possibility of having up to €10,000 credited directly to their account.

The process is completed electronically, with the required documents signed through the application, while the bank says no personal guarantees or branch visits are required.

Customers can also apply for a credit card, choosing the option that best suits their needs.

The application process is similarly digital, with documents signed electronically and approval granted subject to the bank’s criteria.

The card is then sent to the customer within the following 24 hours, without personal guarantees or other forms of security.

Eurobank credit card holders also participate in the bank’s €pistrofi cashback programme, which is also available to customers who choose an account with an overdraft limit.

For customers planning to buy a vehicle, the bank offers car financing for new and used vehicles, including electric and hybrid models.

Borrowers can choose between a fixed or variable interest rate, with repayment periods of up to seven years.

Those looking to purchase a home can apply for a mortgage with a choice of fixed interest rates for the first three or five years of the loan agreement.

The mortgage product is accompanied by the bank’s My Home Rewards scheme, which offers cashback of up to €2,000 on furniture and household equipment purchases from participating retailers.

Customers who are still looking for a property can also use MyHome Guide, which brings together information and guidance on the different stages of the home-buying process.

Eurobank said its team remains available to provide personal assistance and advisory support to prospective borrowers.

The bank said the common feature across its financing options was the ability to access services through a digital banking experience.

Beyond loan applications, the Eurobank Cyprus app allows customers to manage accounts and cards, make transfers and payments, and send money through Contact Pay.

It also includes security and convenience features such as temporarily freezing cards and creating single-use virtual cards.

These services are available through the application at any time and from any location, allowing customers to handle a range of banking needs through their mobile phones.