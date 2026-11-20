Education Minister Athena Michaelidou is expected to meet teachers’ unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek on Monday in an effort to resolve disagreements over proposed changes to the teacher appointment system.

The meeting was arranged after the three unions agreed on Thursday to accept a second invitation from the minister, following a joint meeting to discuss the proposed legislation.

Michaelidou welcomed their decision, describing it as a positive development that could pave the way for greater agreement on the proposed reforms.

She said the ministry had always intended to keep discussions open, including during the parliamentary examination of the legislation.

“This was the aim of the education ministry from the outset: to keep the dialogue active and open until the discussion in parliament, and even there the ministry will remain open to suggestions that are legally permissible and will, of course, improve the proposal for changes to the appointment system,” she said.

The minister insisted that changes to the appointment system were necessary, arguing that the existing legislation contained numerous shortcomings.

“We are amending legislation that has many distortions. On the one hand, we are correcting the examination, as is already known, and on the other, access, with full respect for both previous service and the assessment of our teachers’ abilities and skills,” she said.

Primary school teachers’ union Poed said it expected substantive discussions rather than another meeting without meaningful progress.

“We are approaching the dialogue in a constructive spirit, hoping that this will not be yet another procedural meeting, but one in which we will hear something new,” the union said.

It added that the ultimate objective should be to bridge differences and reach mutually acceptable solutions for the benefit of public education and its teachers.

Poed stressed the urgent need for fair and meaningful solutions to ensure that no teacher would suffer adverse treatment, whether through losing their job or being excluded from the prospect of permanent appointment.

The meeting on Monday is expected to focus on the outstanding disagreements over the recruitment bill, particularly the implications of the proposed changes for teachers already working in public schools and their prospects of securing permanent positions.

According to legislation passed in 2015, from September 1, 2027, all permanent positions will be filled by those who have passed exams.

The ministry has said to recognise the experience of teachers who have already served or are currently serving in schools but not on a permanent contract, it proposes the creation of a special register.

“In this way, it is ensured that all teachers who meet the specified criteria will remain included in the appointment system” it said.

According to this proposal, fifty per cent of new appointments will be made from this register and fifty per cent from those sitting exams until the register runs out of names.