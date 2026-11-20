The Footballers’ Association (Pasp) has backed calls for closer cooperation between the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and the tax department following an Audit Office report which found significant gaps in the monitoring of professional footballers’ tax obligations.

In a statement on Friday, the association welcomed the Audit Office’s investigation into whether adequate mechanisms exist to monitor tax compliance among professional footballers, saying the findings raised important questions about transparency and oversight in Cypriot football.

The report, published on November 20, examined a targeted sample of 49 professional footballers, selected primarily from ten First Division clubs over the period 2021 to 2026, although the employment records examined also covered earlier years.

Of those 49 players, 14, or 29 per cent, could not be located in the tax department’s register. Of the remaining 35 who were registered, 20, or 57 per cent, did not appear to have submitted income tax returns during their contractual employment in Cyprus.

The Audit Office also examined ten cases in which tax returns had been submitted and found no evidence of substantial individual verification of the income declared.

Auditor-general Andreas Papaconstantinou said the findings raised concerns about the effectiveness of existing tax monitoring procedures, particularly where there were indications of increased tax risk.

However, both the Audit Office and Pasp stressed that the sample was deliberately selected on the basis of risk and was not representative of all professional footballers. The findings did not, in themselves, establish tax evasion by any of the individuals concerned.

Pasp said every professional footballer, regardless of nationality, must comply with the tax obligations applicable under Cypriot law, but emphasised that responsibility does not rest solely with the players.

“The obligations of footballers are separate from those of their employers,” the association said, adding that clubs and football companies must also comply with employment and social insurance legislation.

It supported the Audit Office’s proposal for institutional cooperation between the CFA and the tax department to cross-check information contained in players’ individual tax returns.

PASP went further, calling for cooperation involving the social insurance services and the relevant immigration authorities, allowing employment contracts, declared earnings, tax deductions, social insurance contributions and employment permits to be cross-checked, subject to legal requirements governing personal data.

The association said such arrangements would help ensure that clubs and football companies meet their own tax, payroll and social insurance obligations.

The Audit Office report also found that information about players’ employment was not being systematically matched against tax records, employers’ declarations and individual income tax returns.

The report noted that 16 of the 20 registered players for whom no tax returns were identified had already left Cyprus to continue their careers abroad, potentially complicating efforts to investigate and recover any outstanding tax liabilities.

It further highlighted the importance of examining bonuses and benefits, including accommodation and vehicles, which may form part of a player’s taxable earnings.

According to the report, some publicly available estimates placed footballers’ annual earnings at between €150,000 and €300,000 or more, although the Audit Office stressed that these figures had not been independently verified and could not be treated as evidence of actual income or wrongdoing.

Pasp also warned that the debate should not focus exclusively on highly paid footballers at leading First Division clubs.

The association said it had repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate wage protection in the Second and Third Divisions and women’s football, calling for the full application of the national minimum wage wherever employment relationships fall within the scope of the relevant decree.

It reiterated its demand for a framework providing 12 months of contractual, wage and social insurance protection, arguing that professional footballers should not face gaps in income or insurance coverage outside the playing season.

Pasp also called for comprehensive written employment contracts, the timely provision of signed copies to players and accurate recording of actual earnings, including bonuses and benefits in kind.

The association called for structured consultations involving the CFA, employers’ representatives, footballers and the relevant state authorities to develop longer-term solutions.

It also invited employers’ representatives to enter collective bargaining negotiations, with the assistance of the CFA, aimed at concluding a collective labour agreement establishing minimum employment conditions and contractual safeguards.

Such an agreement, Pasp said, should provide clear wage and social insurance protection while introducing transparent procedures for recording players’ earnings.

“Tax compliance and the protection of footballers’ employment and social insurance rights must be ensured in parallel,” the association said.