The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) on Friday urged member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to compromise on a single set of global rules for cutting ship emissions, backing a call by nine international shipping bodies before talks in London later this month.

The joint statement, issued on Wednesday, was signed by BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and the World Shipping Council (WSC).

The groups called for rules that apply equally to ships wherever they trade, warning that overlapping national and regional measures could leave shipowners paying more than once for the same emissions.

For the chamber, what shipowners can do depends in part on what they can buy.

It said the IMO rules should be practical, effective and enforceable, taking into account how ready the market is to make the switch, which technologies are ready to use, what alternative fuels are available and whether ports have the infrastructure to supply them.

A single framework, the chamber added, would give companies greater certainty about the rules they will have to meet, keep competition fair and support a safe and sustainable transition to cleaner energy.

The international groups also called for flexibility for existing ships, saying commercially viable fuels and technologies with zero or near-zero emissions remain out of reach for most of the fleet.

That uncertainty is already affecting investment decisions. In a recent interview, chamber president Andreas Neophytou said the draft IMO Net-Zero Framework agreed in April 2025 “is no longer a viable global solution”.

Neophytou called for a compromise that would give shipowners the confidence to invest and fuel suppliers a clearer signal to increase production.

Affordability also came up in talks in Athens on Wednesday, where Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis told Greek shipowners that the shift to cleaner shipping should proceed gradually, with measures companies can afford and put into practice.

The London talks follow last year’s adjournment of the session convened to adopt the draft framework, which combined a global fuel standard with a price on greenhouse gas emissions.

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee will return to the issue at its 85th session (MEPC 85) from November 30 to December 3.

Under the IMO timetable, the extraordinary session could resume on December 4, subject to the committee’s confirmation.