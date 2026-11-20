US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed humans should always be involved in military decisions that use artificial intelligence technologies, even as the two countries compete for AI supremacy, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday.

Bessent told CNBC after returning from Trump’s meeting with Xi in Shenzhen, China, that the agreement was among the major achievements of Trump’s trip to Asia.

“I think it was very important that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI make makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions,” Bessent said, referring to the Trump administration’s preferred term for the technology, “super intelligence.”

Bessent said that the US-China agreement on military use of the technology, requiring human involvement and other safeguards, would not be affected by the two countries’ competition for AI supremacy. He added that US AI labs needed to maintain their technological lead as the best defense against “dangerous” Chinese AI models that are being used in cyberattacks.

“But there’s nothing to do with competition when it says that both sides agree that no major military operation should be launched without a human being involved,” Bessent said.

Bessent said that Nvidia’s second tier AI chip, the H200, remained the most advanced chip that China could purchase with licenses, after Trump took what he called a “very firm line.”

“I think what we have seen is a paucity of orders from the Chinese on the H200s as they try to build out their own chip stack, and I think that they are probably many years behind,” he added.

Bessent downplayed differences that he had voiced between the views of Treasury and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on AI chip restrictions in the wake of the Nvidia scandal, saying Trump administration officials were “all committed to following President Trump’s instructions.”

The Commerce Department took steps on Monday to further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips, including those used by overseas data centers where Chinese entities can rent computing power.

“I think we are going to see that the proper chip restrictions are in place, the and the remote access has been curtailed,” he said.