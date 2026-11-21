England thoroughly outplayed New Zealand in a 37-12 win at Twickenham on Saturday as a record victory margin over the All Blacks and a bonus point gave them a chance of making next weekend’s Nations Championship final.

The hosts dominated the first half, Henry Slade going over inside five minutes before tries from Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Earl made it 19-0, but Ethan de Groot’s try on the cusp of halftime gave the All Blacks hope.

Ollie Chessum powered over for England shortly after the restart, however, and after New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett marked his 150th cap with a superb try, Seb Atkinson coasted in to effectively end the contest just after the hour mark.

England’s win put them top of the Northern Hemisphere table on 25 points, four ahead of France who host Argentina later on Saturday.

New Zealand remained top of the Southern Hemisphere standings on 22 points, one ahead of South Africa who face Ireland knowing a win would send them into next Sunday’s final.