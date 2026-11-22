President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday pledged financial support for a series of infrastructure and community projects in Mammari, including the renovation of the village square, improvements to sports facilities and assistance for elderly residents.

The president visited the Nicosia district village after attending a memorial service for Eoka fighter and local hero Savvas Rotsides, meeting residents and members of the community council to discuss their concerns and requests.

Addressing residents, Christodoulides promised to return to Mammari and provide updates on the issues raised.

He welcomed the village’s growing population, attributing the increase partly to government housing schemes that have “encouraged young couples to settle in the area,” adding that the growing number of children attending local schools was a “particularly encouraging development,”

Turning to the community’s requests, Christodoulides announced that funding would be included in the Cyprus Sports Organisation’s budget to upgrade the village stadium.

He also pledged €10,000 specifically for the Rotsides-Mammari football academies, stressing the importance of supporting young athletes.

Memorial service for Mammari-born Eoka fighter Savvas Rotsides President Nikos Christodoulides lays a wreath at the grave of Eoka fighter Savvas Rotsides President Nikos Christodoulides in Mammari Monument dedicated to Eoka fighter Savvas Rotsides, in Mammari

Regarding the redevelopment of the village’s central square, estimated to cost around €400,000, the president said the project would be included in a co-financing scheme.

He also addressed the community’s request for the cancellation of its debt to the Water Development Department, saying the government would take a broader decision covering all communities facing similar issues.

On irrigation, Christodoulides said the government would approve a request for the construction of two recycled water reservoirs, noting that a similar request from Meniko had already received approval.

The president also pledged financial assistance for improvements to the village’s nursery and school, including work on the nursery courtyard.

Addressing concerns over transport for elderly residents requiring medical care, Christodoulides proposed providing a vehicle to serve the wider community cluster.

The vehicle would transport elderly residents to the Akaki medical centre, with local communities responsible for arranging a rotating roster of drivers.

“We will provide the vehicle to make this possible,” he said.