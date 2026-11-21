Cyprus seeks to attract Indian shipping companies to Europe

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis will lead a business delegation of 20 Cypriot companies to India from November 22 to 27, as the government seeks to strengthen maritime cooperation and open up new commercial opportunities between the two countries.

The working visit, organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, follows the recent visit to India by President Nikos Christodoulides and reflects the shared political commitment of Cyprus and India to deepen bilateral relations.

Its main event will be the Cyprus-India Maritime Forum, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 23, bringing together representatives of the two countries’ business communities.

Hadjimanolis will be accompanied by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou, along with representatives of 20 Cypriot companies, mainly from the shipping sector.

The delegation aims to showcase the capabilities and services of Cyprus’ maritime industry, while giving local businesses the opportunity to establish direct contacts and develop new partnerships with the Indian market.

The forum is intended to create direct communication channels between the two business communities, strengthen trade and maritime links, and promote Cyprus as an attractive base for Indian shipping companies seeking to expand their operations in Europe.

The ministry said the initiative would also help generate new business opportunities and encourage closer commercial ties between companies in both countries.

Following the forum in Mumbai, Hadjimanolis will travel to Kochi, where she will visit the port and receive a tour from representatives of the Cochin Port Authority.

Her programme will also include visits to Cochin Shipyard, the state-owned shipbuilding company, the facilities of DP World Terminal, and the MIT maritime academy.

New Delhi will be the final stop on the visit, where Hadjimanolis is due to hold a bilateral meeting with India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The discussions are expected to focus on further strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and making use of the outcomes of the business forum.

The ministry said the visit formed part of broader efforts to promote Cyprus as a maritime and business destination for Indian companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Europe.