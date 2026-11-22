Two men, aged 37 and 38, were arrested in Limassol on Saturday in connection with investigations into three house burglaries in villages in the Famagusta district.

According to police, the burglaries and thefts took place on November 18, with investigators subsequently obtaining evidence against the 37-year-old suspect.

He was located in Limassol on Saturday afternoon and arrested under a court warrant.

A 38-year-old man who was with him was also arrested after officers found €500 and $110 in his possession.

Police said the man was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the money and was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of property.

Both men were taken into custody.