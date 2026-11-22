Police arrested six people during nationwide operations overnight, as officers carried out hundreds of checks targeting crime and traffic offences.

According to police, the arrests concerned various offences, including traffic violations and illegal residence in Cyprus.

During the operations, officers stopped 688 vehicles and checked 917 drivers and passengers.

Police also inspected 41 premises, resulting in 18 fines.

Traffic checks led to 261 fines being issued, including 104 for speeding.

Officers also carried out 282 breathalyser tests, with 17 drivers testing positive for alcohol.

A total of 14 vehicles were impounded during the operations.