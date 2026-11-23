Children’s Rights Commissioner Elena Perikleous has called for a broader examination of child protection safeguards following the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Kakopetria, raising concerns over the supervision of extracurricular activities organised by minors.

In a written statement, Perikleous expressed her deep sorrow over the teenager’s death and extended her condolences to the girl’s family, friends, classmates and the wider school community.

“The loss of a child is always devastating. At this difficult time, the priority must be respect for the family, the protection of the student’s privacy and dignity, and meaningful support for the children affected by this tragedy,” she said.

The Commissioner has previously told the Cyprus Mail that while Cyprus has established procedures and protocols governing the response of individual services, there is a need for a more comprehensive framework connecting criminal investigations, child protection, family support and the examination of possible institutional shortcomings.

Perikleous stressed that the competent authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death and urged the public to refrain from speculation, assigning blame or drawing premature conclusions before the investigation is completed.

She said the tragedy had also brought wider questions concerning child protection back into public discussion, particularly in cases where minors organise and participate in activities outside school without adult supervision.

As part of her responsibilities, Perikleous said she had requested information from the relevant authorities to assess whether the existing framework for prevention, protection, oversight and coordination provides adequate safeguards for children, and whether there are shortcomings that need to be addressed.

She clarified that this review would be separate from the investigation into the circumstances of the girl’s death.

“The protection of children and adolescents cannot be limited to prohibitions,” she said, emphasising the need for prevention, awareness and the empowerment of children themselves, alongside responsible behaviour by adults and the effective implementation of existing safeguards.

She also stressed that children must be heard and their views taken into account when developing measures affecting them, according to their age and maturity.

According to Perikleous, safeguarding every child’s right to life, safety and protection is a fundamental obligation of the state.

“Where gaps are identified in the examination of the existing framework, they must be addressed through specific and effective measures,” she said.

She concluded by reiterating that the immediate priority should remain supporting the bereaved family and the children affected by the tragedy, with respect, discretion and appropriate care.