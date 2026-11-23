Eurobank repurchased 109,539 of its own shares for a total of €523,632.31 during the week ending November 20, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, bringing its total treasury shareholding to 37.75 million.

In an announcement on Monday, the bank said the purchases were carried out on the Euronext Athens between November 16 and November 20, at an average price of €4.7803 per share.

The highest average daily purchase price was recorded on November 17, at €4.8514, while the lowest was on November 20, at €4.6741.

The largest number of shares was repurchased on November 18, when Eurobank bought 26,328 shares for €125,848.40.

The bank acquired 19,839 shares on November 16 for €96,102.94, at an average price of €4.8441.

A further 19,926 shares were purchased on November 17 for €96,668.51, at an average price of €4.8514.

On November 18, the bank bought 26,328 shares for €125,848.40, at an average price of €4.78.

The November 19 purchases amounted to 20,415 shares, costing €97,363.74, at an average price of €4.7692.

The final day’s purchases, on November 20, comprised 23,031 shares costing €107,648.72, at an average price of €4.6741.

The transactions were carried out through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm, under the bank’s share buyback programme, which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 28, 2026.

The programme was launched following a board resolution dated April 29 and an announcement on June 10, in accordance with Article 49 of Greek Law 4548/2018.

Following the latest purchases, Eurobank holds 37,752,098 treasury shares, the announcement confirmed.

The buyback announcement follows a separate update on the bank’s interim dividend, which was increased to €0.05991 gross per share for eligible shareholders after treasury shares were excluded from the distribution.

Eurobank had initially announced a planned €214m interim dividend on November 18, setting the gross payment at €0.05928 per share.

However, the exclusion of its 37,752,098 treasury shares from the distribution resulted in the revised gross payment rising to €0.05991 per eligible share.

The dividend will be paid from the bank’s Dividend Reserve, a non-mandatory reserve classified under Special Reserves in its financial statements.

A 5 per cent withholding tax applies under Article 64 of Greek Law 4172/2013, as amended, although exemptions or alternative rates may apply to shareholders covered by specific legal provisions.

After the standard withholding tax, the net dividend will amount to €0.05691 per share, subject to any applicable exemptions or variations in tax treatment.