February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Youth organisation on mission to raise green awareness

By Staff Reporter03
reuse

A youth organisation is running a campaign to educate young people on how to reduce their carbon footprint by teaching them the value of recycling and other green practises.

Youth Dynamics is organising a campaign under the title ‘Thinking Eco-logically’ which will run until May with the aim of educating young people about the European Green Deal and the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of the campaign, various events will be organised on a nationwide basis, such as recycling activities, garbage collection, maintenance of parks and paths, tree planting, educational workshops.

Through the action, organisers expect to educate youth, to cultivate the feeling of sensitivity for the environment and through various examples to develop ecological awareness to halt climate change.

Young people will be trained to change their habits through simple steps that can be incorporated into their daily lives and become more ecologically responsible and active citizens, contributing to tackling climate change, the organisation said.

It is expected that the project will help young people and their communities to reduce waste, increase recycling and generate new ideas for the reuse of materials.

The campaign is supported by the Cyprus Youth Organisation through the Youth Initiatives programme,” a press release said.

