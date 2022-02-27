February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President Anastasiades greatly saddened over the death of Greek expatriates in Ukraine

By Staff Reporter00

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades has expressed “grave sadness” over the death of ten members of the Greek community of Sartana in Ukraine during attacks by Russian forces.In a post on Twitter, President Anastasiades said “we are deeply saddened over the loss of ten expatriate Greeks who lost their lives in Mariupol, Ukraine”.“We are grieving. Together with the Greeks. Together with all Europeans”, the President added.

