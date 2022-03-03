March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Nick Theodoulou017
fbmarch3

In today’s episode, the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues as we hear that local volunteers are helping out stranded tourists in Cyprus, as over 100 Ukrainians were on holiday when the tanks rolled in.

And as for Covid-19, there are further relaxations of the restrictive measures as PCR and rapid test requirements for vaccinated persons crossing the green line has been scrapped. Elsewhere, the cabinet is set to meet later today to discuss changes to the SafePass.

The entity charged with running Gesy has announced major changes to the way in which the healthcare system will function, such as a time limit being imposed on how often patients can switch GP.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

<div id=”buzzsprout-player-10179899″></div><script src=”https://www.buzzsprout.com/1855368/10179899-march-3-daily-news-briefing.js?container_id=buzzsprout-player-10179899&player=small” type=”text/javascript” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Related Posts

Get to grips with a new skill at upcoming workshop

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Paphos district post office to remain closed until noon

Gina Agapiou

Road safety lecture delivered to third country nationals

Gina Agapiou

Arrest after footballer attacks opposition player

Gina Agapiou

Three arrests for crime in January

Gina Agapiou

Yellow weather alert for strong winds

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign