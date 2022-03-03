March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Exhibition on coffee drinking travels to Larnaca

By Eleni Philippou065
The secrets of coffee and the significance of the coffee shop in Cyprus society come alive in The Coffee Shop: The Other Dimension exhibition. Through a series of photographs, illustrations, drawings, videos and installations, the group exhibition displays the emblematic role played by coffee in the history of Cyprus. From its emergence in the middle of the 19th century onwards, the showcase displays the role of coffee shops as a vital part of the social fabric of Cyprus society through the eyes of artists and photographers of the past and the present.

download (3)The exhibition first took place at Apothikes Papadaki in Limassol in March last year and this month its tales and artwork travel to Larnaca to be hosted at the Pierides Museum-Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. The exhibition will run from March 16 to April 16 with the opening includinig a short presentation by Louis Perentos about the coffee shops in the old town of Larnaca.

Curated by Art Historian and Director of BPRarts Cultural Management Catherine Louis Nikita, the exhibition includes works by 21 artists and looks at not only the history of coffee but also its legends, myths and unexpected uses.

According to Associate Professor at the Cyprus University of Technology Aspasia Papadima: “Cyprus coffee carries, within its beans, centuries of history and civilisation, unites and divides, constitutes part of the tradition and continues to play a crucial role in our daily lives. Inside the little cup of coffee with its creamy froth known as ‘kaimaki’ you can find pleasure, memories, nostalgia, culture, customs, and all kinds of secrets.”

 

The Coffee Shop: The Other Dimension

Group exhibition about the secrets of coffee and the significance of the coffee shop in the society of Cyprus. March 16 – April 16. Pierides Museum- Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Larnaca. Opening night: 7pm. Monday – Tuesday: 9am-4pm. Friday – Saturday: 9am-1pm. Tel: 24-145375

