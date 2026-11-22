Barcelona shook off a sloppy first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Villarreal raced into a two-goal lead after seven minutes, as Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi took advantage of lax Barcelona play early on.

Lamine Yamal won a penalty midway through the first half, but dragged the spot-kick onto the post in the 23rd minute.

Gerard Martin headed in a Pedri cross in the 57th minute to reduce the gap, before Fermin Lopez equalised four minutes later.

Barcelona’s third followed in quick succession when Villarreal defender Pau Navarro turned Lamine Yamal’s cross into his own goal.

Navarro was then sent off for a second yellow in stoppage time.

Barcelona remain top of the standings on 36 points, three ahead of Real Madrid after Jose Mourinho’s side beat Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Villarreal remain ninth on 15 points.