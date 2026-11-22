Why Britain and the US did not force Turkey to reverse the unilateral declaration of independence

On November 15, 1983, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher urged Turkey’s president, General Kenan Evren, to reverse the unilateral declaration of independence (UDI) in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. Declassified Foreign Office cable No. 305, dated the same day, records her objection that the UDI was incompatible with the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee.

London had known of Turkish plans by October 18, when Defence Secretary Michael Heseltine raised concerns with Evren. Foreign Office Minister Lady Young also cautioned Rauf Denktash, leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, on October 22.

Forty-three years later, why have the consequences of the UDI proved so enduring? How far does the answer lie in Turkey’s strategic objectives and the choices made by the UK and the US?

Behind the scenes in Ankara

In Turkey’s November 6, 1983 elections, Turgut Ozal had defeated the military establishment’s preferred candidate. Evren, the junta leader, remained president. But the political balance was shifting against the military.

Open-source accounts examined in detail by Marios Evriviades in 2014 link the timing to the military’s determination to create a fait accompli before Ozal took office.

The 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus had imposed military occupation and de facto partition. It was followed by the settlement of thousands of Turkish nationals in the occupied north. In 1983, Ankara sought to turn the occupation’s realities into a separate state. The New York Times headlined its editorial the following day “Turkish Land Grab in Cyprus”.

Washington’s Cold War calculations

On November 14, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed Public Law 98-151, providing for substantial US military assistance to Turkey for fiscal year 1984. Having experienced the partial US arms embargo imposed after the invasion, Ankara had every reason to await completion of the legislative process. The UDI was declared the day after.

The Iranian revolution and Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 had transformed American calculations. Turkey mattered increasingly as a Nato ally and a strategic asset for the Persian Gulf, beyond Nato’s traditional geographical remit.

The American strategist Albert Wohlstetter helped articulate this strategic thinking, which became known as the “Wohlstetter Doctrine”. It complemented the Carter Doctrine of 1980, which committed the US to defending its vital interests in the Persian Gulf through military means if necessary. American contingency planning considered using eastern Turkey for rapid deployment operations.

I examined these plans in depth in my monograph, “US–Turkey Contingency Planning and Soviet Reaction, 1978–1983” (Defence Analyses Institute, THEMATA, Athens, March 2001).

In 1978, Carter had sought to lift the partial arms embargo against Turkey despite the lack of substantial progress towards a Cyprus settlement, as required by Congress. He argued that lifting the embargo would strengthen American and Nato interests and facilitate a settlement. Reagan continued that strategic logic.

What the American archives reveal

On November 21, 1983, presidents Kyprianou and Reagan met at the White House. Cyprus had opened its ports and airports to help evacuate American casualties following the terrorist attacks on US forces in Lebanon. The White House explicitly cited Cyprus’ assistance as one reason for the meeting. Turkey, a US and Nato ally, had refused American requests for comparable facilities.

The declassified record documents Kyprianou’s appeal for Washington to press Ankara to reverse the UDI. Reagan referred to American objections conveyed to Ankara and US support for the UN Secretary-General’s efforts.

That day, Secretary of State George Shultz briefed Reagan after discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister İlter Turkmen. Shultz judged an early reversal extremely unlikely. Turkmen nonetheless portrayed the UDI as a step towards a united, federal Cyprus.

Reagan: ‘Tell the Turks to get the hell out of Cyprus’

Andrew J. Jacovides, Cyprus’ ambassador in Washington and present at the meeting, later told me that Reagan had turned to one of his officials and said: “Tell the Turks to get the hell out of Cyprus.”

When Jacovides subsequently followed up with the State Department, he was reminded that an experienced diplomat should know better than to treat spontaneous presidential remarks as binding policy.

This recollection, related to me personally by Jacovides, does not appear in the declassified record. What a president says is not necessarily what Washington does.

Condemnation of the UDI and its limits

UN Security Council Resolution 541 (November 18, 1983) declared the UDI legally invalid and called for its withdrawal and non-recognition. Resolution 550 (May 11, 1984) called upon states not to facilitate or in any way assist the secessionist entity.

Diplomacy prevented international recognition: Turkey remains the only state recognising it. But it did not reverse the fait accompli.

Forty-three years on

In 1983, the UDI was presented as a step towards federation. Today, Ankara advocates two states and demands sovereign equality as a precondition for negotiations, contrary to the agreed UN settlement framework.

Whether Turkey genuinely wants two fully independent and sovereign states is another matter. Retaining a decisive say over Cyprus as a whole serves its wider strategic objectives.

Turkey invaded Cyprus, continues to occupy part of it, engineered the UDI and has sustained its consequences through military power.

The UK and the US opposed the declaration. But neither was prepared to jeopardise its wider strategic relationship with Ankara to secure its reversal.

Time does not legitimise secession. But it entrenches its consequences.

In countless speeches over the years, I have been asked what Cyprus seeks. My answer has always been the same: nothing more, but nothing less, than what every other democratic country in the EU enjoys. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. For Cyprus, that means a settlement that genuinely reunifies the country and enables all Cypriots to build a common future in our common homeland.

The challenge is not simply to overcome the division of Cyprus, but to ensure that the settlement does not perpetuate, in another form, the very conditions that made the division possible.

#CyprusWholeAndFree