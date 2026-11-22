A 45-year-old Australian jewellery store combines traditional craftsmanship and the values passed down by a family whose story began in Cyprus

From a migrant’s determination to build a better future to a family business creating jewellery by hand, MDT DESIGN’s story is one of hard work, cultural heritage and traditions passed down through generations.

When Kosta Theochari remembers his family’s journey from Cyprus to Australia, he thinks about the sacrifices his grandparents made, the traditions they kept alive and the work ethic that continues to shape the family today.

Those values are at the heart of MDT DESIGN, the Melbourne jewellery business his father, Nicholas Theochari, established in 1981. Forty-five years later, the family continues to create handmade jewellery, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs.

For the Theochari family, however, the story began long before the business opened its doors. It began with a journey from Cyprus and a determination to give the next generation more opportunities.

From Cyprus to Australia

Kosta’s grandfather, known to the family as papou, arrived in Melbourne in 1952 aboard a ship called The Patrice. Like many migrants of his time, he came to Australia to find work and send money home to support his family.

His wife, yiayia, and their two young children remained in Cyprus while he worked to establish himself. She eventually joined him in Melbourne in 1956, and the couple went on to have another three children.

His grandfather found work as a lumberjack in Orbost, Victoria, cutting timber used for railway construction. It was physically demanding work, but he persevered to provide for his family and build a more secure future.

Kostas Theochari making jewellery

Kosta says that determination left a lasting impression on the generations that followed.

“He showed his children, and eventually his grandchildren, that with determination and hard work, you can achieve almost anything,” he said.

That lesson would become important when Nicholas later established his own business and when Kosta decided to follow him into the jewellery industry.

Keeping Cypriot traditions alive

Although Kosta’s grandparents had made a new home in Australia, they never lost their connection to Cyprus.

Their house in Brunswick was a gathering place for family and friends, with food always playing a central role. His grandparents regularly prepared enormous quantities of traditional dishes, sharing what they made with those around them and freezing the leftovers for another day.

Kosta remembers the family making flaounes, loukanika and soujouko.

They also kept four or five beehives, collected honey and made their own wine.

“It was almost as though they had brought a little piece of their village in Cyprus with them to Australia,” he said.

For the family, food was never simply about eating. It was a way to bring people together, celebrate important occasions and pass traditions on to younger generations.

That connection to heritage remains important to Kosta, although he says it influences MDT DESIGN in subtle ways rather than defining every aspect of the business.

One example is Minoa, a jewellery competition piece he created in 2018. Inspired by the ancient Minoan civilisation and its copperworking skills, the design brought historical influences into a contemporary piece of jewellery.

“I wanted to take inspiration from those traditional metalworking techniques and interpret them through still traditional making, but in a contemporary jewellery design,” he said.

A passion becomes a business

Nicholas founded MDT DESIGN in Melbourne in 1981 because he wanted the freedom to create his own designs and explore his creativity.

His interest in jewellery began through a family friend who worked as a jeweller. Fascinated by the detailed work, Nicholas arranged work experience in a jewellery workshop and quickly realised he had found something he loved.

He had also considered woodworking, a passion he still enjoys. He even made wooden display stands and chain busts for the family’s Collins Street boutique, using reclaimed timber from its former Swanston Street store.

Starting a business was not easy. High gold prices made it difficult to build up stock, while bookkeeping and managing the financial side required skills he had to learn along the way.

In the early years, Nicholas often worked late into the evening, meeting customers to discuss designs and returning early the next morning to complete orders.

Nicholas Theochari making jewellery in the Melbourne workshop

Kosta remembers those sacrifices and appreciates how much his father put into establishing the business.

He spent many Saturdays at the jewellery shop as a child, but his father never insisted that he follow the same career. Kosta considered becoming a chef, cabinetmaker, builder or architect before eventually deciding, halfway through Year 12, that he wanted to join the family business.

“I went through several stages of thinking about my future,” he said. “In the end, jewellery won every time!”

Learning the craft from his father

Working alongside Nicholas has allowed Kosta to learn traditional jewellery making from someone with decades of experience.

One lesson his father taught him was never to settle for work that was merely good enough.

“Dad taught me that if you make each individual component of a ring to only 95 per cent perfection, by the time you assemble all those components, the finished piece might only be 60 per cent perfect,” Kosta said.

That attention to detail remains central to the workshop. The family uses traditional techniques to create jewellery designed for strength, durability and a high standard of finish.

Nicholas’ award-winning piece Susta, which won a Jewellery Design Award in 2025, demonstrates the level of skill involved. Its intricate spirals had to be evenly spaced and carefully engineered so the piece could flex without becoming permanently distorted.

Nicholas’ award-winning piece Susta

For Kosta, traditional craftsmanship and modern design work naturally together. The techniques may have been developed over generations, but they can still be used to create something new.

Much of MDT DESIGN’s work marks important moments in people’s lives, including engagements, weddings, baptisms and anniversaries.

Kosta says it is especially rewarding to see customers return years later with their children and grandchildren. Some bring in jewellery made by his father decades ago, simply to have it cleaned or cared for.

A legacy for future generations

Over 45 years, MDT DESIGN has grown from Nicholas’ ambition into a family business involving his children. Kosta works in jewellery making, Ellen looks after bookkeeping and Steven contributes to social media and marketing.

For Nicholas, having his children involved has been one of the most meaningful milestones of his career.

For Kosta, the business represents the hard work of several generations, beginning with grandparents who left Cyprus to build a future in Australia.

He hopes future generations will understand that the family’s achievements came through dedication, patience and a genuine love of the work.

“It’s not about how much money the business makes,” he said. “It’s about the people, the relationships we’ve built and the jewellery we’ve created that becomes part of other families’ lives.”

Inside the Melbourne jewellery store MDT DESIGN

As MDT DESIGN marks its 45th anniversary, its story remains tied to the family’s Cypriot roots. The traditions brought from the island, the skills passed from father to son and the memories held in each handmade piece all form part of a legacy that continues to grow.