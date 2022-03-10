March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman held for embezzling €22,820

By Nick Theodoulou034
handcuffs woman

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling €22,820 from a bank account she controlled as the head of a parent’s association of a kindergarten.

The treasurer of the association raised the red flag last Friday after they noticed a significant lack of funds between November 17 and March 4.

The parent’s association assigned an accountant to audit the accounts, who confirmed that the €22,820 was missing – and that the person with the clearance of the account was the 30-year-old woman.

Police secured a warrant against her, and she was arrested on Wednesday. She allegedly admitted to the offence, while authorities later identified documents and cheques seemingly related to the case.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus supports stronger EU-Saudi ties amid Ukraine crisis

Constantinos Tsindas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

EU to fund projects on public administration, renewables, digital finance

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fifth arrest in second-hand luxury car scam

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 13 individuals, 4 businesses fined for violating protocols

Staff Reporter

Police probing theft of €7,500 from pensioner’s home

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign