The University of Cyprus has opened applications for its first English-language undergraduate degree following approval by cabinet, with the programme set to begin in September.

The development follows legislative changes allowing public universities to offer undergraduate courses in languages other than Greek and Turkish and enables the university to participate fully in a programme already operating within a European university cohort, the “young universities for the future of europe” (Yufe).

Applications for Yufe’s bachelor’s in urban sustainability studies are being accepted until July 20.

The programme will be offered in English and is expected to admit up to 30 students in its first intake.

Tuition fees have been set at €5,300 per year, bringing the total cost of the three-year degree to approximately €15,900.

Applicants must hold a secondary school leaving qualification and demonstrate English language proficiency at B2 level.

The programme forms part of Yufe’s courses, of which the University of Cyprus is a member alongside universities from several European countries.

According to information released by the university, the curriculum focuses on sustainability issues in urban and rural environments and combines subjects from different academic disciplines.

Modular courses include ‘human rights and reconciliation in divided societies’, ‘global migration and European identity’ as well as ‘business and climate change’.

Students enrolled on the programme will have the opportunity to study at partner universities during their second and third years.

Participating institutions are located in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Belgium, France, Croatia, Poland and the United Kingdom.

The programme has been available at other YUFE alliance universities since last year.

The University of Cyprus was unable to offer it previously because legislation governing foreign-language undergraduate programmes at public universities had not yet been approved.

The introduction of the degree follows a policy process that began last year.

Education minister Athena Michaelidou previously expressed support for allowing public universities to offer foreign-language undergraduate programmes, stating that the measure would “enhance Cyprus’ higher education sector” and “make the country an attractive and high-quality academic destination for international students and professors”.

The issue was subsequently debated in the House education committee as MPs examined government bills permitting the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) to introduce undergraduate programmes in foreign languages and cooperate with overseas institutions on joint degrees.

During those discussions, Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas supported the legislation and called for its approval before parliament’s summer recess.

Concerns were also raised regarding tuition fees and access to higher education.

Akel MP Giorgos Loukaides argued that the proposed programmes would be fully self-financed and funded through student fees rather than state support.

“It has now been clarified that these programmes will be fully self-financed and that the state will not spend a single cent on them,” Loukaides said during committee proceedings.

Under the legislation, public universities may offer foreign-language undergraduate programmes equivalent to up to 20 per cent of the number of programmes already available in their official teaching languages.

The programmes must be self-funded, while tuition fees are subject to oversight based on actual operating costs.

The University of Cyprus has indicated that additional English-language undergraduate programmes may be considered in the future, including possible offerings from the medical school, the school of economics and management and other departments.

Any new programmes would require approval through the university’s internal procedures as well as authorisation from the education ministry and the cabinet.