Doers Summit Limassol 2026 officially concluded this week following two days held at the Kolla Factory in Limassol on May 21st and 22nd. Now in its ninth consecutive year, the summit has grown from its early beginnings into one of the most anticipated gatherings in the region’s innovation calendar, and this edition was its most ambitious yet.

Founders, investors, operators, creators, policymakers, and technology leaders from across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Africa arrived in Limassol for an event that expanded not only in scale, but in the diversity of industries, communities and conversations it brought together under one roof.

A programme built across every corner of the ecosystem

Over two days, the summit’s stages hosted an expansive programme spanning artificial intelligence, fintech, venture capital, the creator economy, health innovation, cybersecurity, climate tech, digital infrastructure, real estate and the future of work. Keynotes, panels, fireside chats, pitch competitions, workshops and roundtables ran in parallel across multiple stages, giving attendees the depth to go beyond surface-level conversation and into the real substance of building companies and ecosystems.

This year’s speaker lineup brought together internationally recognised founders, investors, executives, researchers and operators. Among those on stage were Natasha Lytton, Venture Partner at Seedcamp; Mikhail Prytkov, Founder and CEO of Simple; Pedro Santos Vieira, Partner at 500 Global; Alfredo Gomez Soria, Regional Director EMEA at Plug and Play; Jonathan Neumann, Sales Director for Central and Eastern Europe and Israel at PayPal; Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO of Women in Tech Global and Founder and President of the Tech Diplomacy Global Institute; Lasha Bokuchava, Entrepreneur in Residence at Revolut; Marwan Al Awadhi, known as DJ Bliss, Founder of Bliss Inc.

The programme also dedicated significant space to the creator economy through the Creators Stage, brought by MICA and powered by Destream, a half-day track that brought together content creators, platform builders and digital strategists for conversations on sustainable creative careers, monetisation, AI’s impact on content and the future of influence. TechIsland curated a full day exploring AI, digital sovereignty and STEM on the Pentagon Stage, anchored by an Oxford-style debate on AI bias. On the same stage the following day, Cyprus Seeds presented its Out of the Lab showcase, putting research teams from its fourth programme cycle in front of investors, with work spanning health technology, AI, space engineering and advanced materials.

Beyond the main venue, the summit extended across the city. CarryOn, an exclusive LP-GP gathering, brought together a curated group of limited partners and fund managers for a private, high-level exchange away from the main floor. Rooftop events, intimate dinners, investor gatherings and side events of every format took place throughout Limassol across both days and well into the nights, turning the city itself into part of the experience.

A space transformed for the best possible experience

The Kolla Factory provided the bones of the venue, but what attendees walked into across those two days was the result of a full transformation. Temporary and permanent structures were built out across the space to create distinct zones, multiple stages, networking areas and experiences that each had their own character while feeling part of a coherent whole.

Partners contributed networking lounges, coffee stations, charging hubs, legal consultation areas, wellness experiences, co-working corners and curated meeting formats across every corner of the venue. The result was a space designed to make conversation inevitable, where moving between a keynote, a coffee and a meaningful introduction happened without friction. Nine editions in, that seamlessness between programme and people remains what defines Doers Summit.

“Nine years in, and the energy this week was unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said Stylianos Lambrou, Co-Founder & CEO of The Doers Company. “From the beginning, our vision was never to create just another conference. We wanted to build an environment where ambitious people from different industries and countries could genuinely connect, exchange ideas and create opportunities together. Seeing what this community has become makes it clear we are only getting started.”

Made possible by a global community of partners

Doers Summit Limassol 2026 was made possible through the support of an exceptional network of partners spanning global brands, regional institutions and local businesses. Platinum partners Exness and Dubai Silicon Oasis were joined by Gold partners the Research and Innovation Foundation, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Cyta Business and Invest Cyprus, alongside a wide network of Silver and Bronze partners, including Revolut, PwC, PayPal, Nespresso, Petrolina and Skroutz, together representing the same international, cross-sector character as the event itself. Contributing to the success of the event is long-standing partner CAPSBOLD x SPORTSOFT, whose support as the summit’s Creative Marketing Partner has played an important role in bringing the Doers Summit experience to life.