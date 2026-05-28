Customs officers seized 40 refrigerant gas cylinders and a commercial vehicle at the Ayios Dhometios crossing on Thursday, suspecting they were smuggled from Turkey.

According to the customs department, officers stopped a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Turkish Cypriot during a routine crossing point check on May 25.

The driver reportedly failed to provide documents for the goods during questioning.

Customs officers said there were reasonable suspicions that the cylinders originated from Turkey and proceeded to confiscate both the goods and the vehicle.

The driver was arrested but later released after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement and paying €15,000.

The cylinders are being stored pending destruction or recycling.