Authorities on Thursday identified as a Congolese national the man who fell to his death earlier this week while trying to escape a raid by immigration officers in Larnaca.

Though not naming the man, police said he was aged 46.

The deceased had been an asylum seeker, whose application was rejected. He was since residing on the island illegally.

On Thursday evening, a number of people held a vigil for the man at the same building where the tragic incident occurred.

They lit candles and prayed for the deceased.

The man was among three individuals who jumped from a third-floor balcony during an immigration raid.

He sustained serious head trauma after falling to the street, and was rushed to Larnaca general hospital. The man succumbed at around 10pm on Wednesday.

The other two men who jumped, managed to land on a balcony below, suffering minor injuries.

The apartment complex in question has previously drawn the attention of local authorities, with reports indicating that the buildings had also been examined by the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) due to the fact they were considered potentially dangerous structures.