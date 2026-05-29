Unsettled weather conditions are expected across Cyprus on Friday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across much of the island.

Cloud cover increased during the morning, particularly around Paphos, where isolated rainfall is expected throughout the day.

According to the met office, showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, with hail also possible in Troodos.

Temperatures are forecast to reach around 31C in Nicosia, 29C in Larnaca and the Famagusta, 25C in Paphos, Limassol and Kyrenia, and around 20C in Troodos.

During the evening, the weather is expected to become mostly clear, while overnight temperatures will fall to around 18C in Nicosia, Paphos and Kyrenia, around 20C in Larnaca and Famagusta, and near 12C in Troodos.

Similar conditions are forecast to continue till Kataklysmos on Monday.

Increased cloud is expected to develop during the afternoons, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly to Troodos, Paphos, Nicosia and the foothills of Limassol.

The met office said temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the coming days and will remain close to the seasonal average for this time of year.