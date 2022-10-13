October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot community in Australia donates masks to fire service

By Staff Reporter00
ÐáñÜäïóç öïñçôþí áíáðíåõóôéêþí ìáóêþí áðü ôçí ÊõðñéáêÞ Êïéíüôçôá Ìåëâïýñíçò êáé Âéêôþñéáò Áõóôñáëßáò óôçí ÐõñïóâåóôéêÞ Õðçñåóßá Êýðñïõ

The Cypriot community of Melbourne and Victoria in Australia has donated a total of 103 respirator masks to the fire department.

The community’s secretary Anastasia Sarakini said the donation was made on the occasion of the devastating Arakapas fire that destroyed huge parts of the island in the Limassol and Larnaca districts in 2021.

“The donation is a sign of appreciation and support to the Cyprus fire service for its contribution to the public,” Sarakini said.

