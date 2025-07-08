Cyprus recorded a 93 per cent employability rate for higher education graduates five years after completing their studies, according to the second cycle of the national graduate tracking mechanism (CYGraduates).

The findings, presented by Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, shed light on graduates’ transition into the labour market, their satisfaction with studies, and the mismatch between qualifications and employment.

The survey shows that 87 per cent of graduates find work within the first year after graduation, with many expressing high levels of satisfaction with their academic experience.

However, it also highlights a significant rate of mismatch between degrees and professional roles, underlining the need for targeted interventions to upgrade skills during employment and strengthen ties between universities and the labour market.

Michaelidou stressed the importance of systematically collecting and using data to shape a more flexible and effective higher education system that responds to employers’ needs.

She said higher education is a key pillar of development for the government, adding that Cyprus has, for the first time, developed a national strategy aimed at improving quality and achieving greater internationalisation.

The minister noted that the survey allows authorities to monitor graduates’ career paths, assess how their skills are applied in the workplace, and identify challenges in accessing employment.

She pointed out that such data provides a clear picture of graduates’ capabilities and supports the ministry’s goal of aligning higher education more closely with labour market demands.

The director of higher education added that the survey forms part of the project ‘Development of a National Graduate Tracking Mechanism and Design and Implementation of an Employers’ Skills Survey’ under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

This, she said, aims to provide scientific insights into skill supply and demand, guiding decisions on reskilling, upskilling, lifelong learning programmes, and more flexible academic offerings such as micro-credentials.

According to the ministry, the CYGraduates survey is now a key mechanism for gathering and analysing data over time, enabling universities to review study programmes and develop new ones that better match labour market requirements.

The project, which is now at an advanced stage, is being delivered by PwC Cyprus after an open competition announced through the government’s eProcurement system.