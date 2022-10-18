PwC Cyprus celebrates trainee and employee distinctions

PwC Cyprus honoured four trainee accountants and two employees, who achieved significant distinctions in the international exams of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and other academic institutions, in June 2022, at two special ceremonies, held on October 12, 2022, at the organisation’s offices.
The first award ceremony for trainees was attended by the PwC Cyprus’ CEO, Philippos Soseilos, and Chief People Officer, Anna Loizou. Trainee accountants Alice Simpson, Amin Fataliev, and Kirill Bogdanov were awarded for their ACCA examination performance, and Vasiliki Petroutsou for her academic performance.
- Alice Simpson achieved first place in Cyprus in the Advanced Taxation examination – her seventh time achieving first place nationwide in an ACCA examination
- Amin Fataliev achieved first place in Cyprus in the Taxation examination
- Kirill Bogdanov achieved first place in Cyprus in the Performance Management examination
- Vasiliki Petroutsou received the “Best Academic Achievement” honour for her excellent performance in the MSc Human Resources Management degree, for the 2022 academic year at the University of Cyprus
The second ceremony took place in the presence of CEO Soseilos and CPO Loizou, as well as Spyros Evangelou, Partner and Head of law firm S.A. EVANGELOU & CO LLC ADVOCATES, a member of PwC’s international network. They congratulated Natalie Vassiliou Moustaka for achieving the highest 2021 mark globally in ‘STEP Advanced Certificate in Trust Creation: Law & Practice’, and for being awarded with the STEP Worldwide Excellence Award.
Thereafter, CPO Loizou expressed the pride of everyone at PwC Cyprus for the honorees’ significant achievements.
“In the post-pandemic era, we aim to strengthen the inclusivity of the experiences we offer to the people of the organisation,” she noted.
“We revamped the People Value Proposition (PVP) scheme, which aims to strengthen our relationships with our people, and set clear goals for what they can expect from the organisation.
“We continue our work by having a holistic approach – emphasising work experience and learning as we continue to build an environment tailored to the personal and professional needs of us all.”