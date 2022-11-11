Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Pumpkin Rice Casserole
A perfect casserole that is super easy to make and even easier to enjoy with friends and family. The ideal casserole to enjoy on its own or as part of a bigger meal, great for thanksgiving, festive occasions or whenever you fancy a yummy warming dish that can be made even on your busiest day.
2 tblsp olive oil
1 large red onion, diced
3 cloves of garlic, chopped
1 medium carrot, diced
1 courgette, diced
3 cups pumpkin puree
4 cups cooked brown rice
1 tin chick peas, drained
1 cup coconut cream (the upper, creamy part of a tin of coconut milk )
1 tsp curry powder
1 tsp turmeric powder
1 tblsp nutritional yeast
3 tblsp crushed walnuts
½ tsp salt
1/3 tsp pepper
Bunch fresh spinach
Handful chopped parsley (or coriander if you prefer)
Preheat your oven to 180C
Saute onion and garlic in olive oil. Add carrots and leave to cook for 5 minutes or until golden and soft. Add courgette and cook for another 5 minutes on medium heat
Place the cooked brown rice in a big casserole dish. Drain the chickpeas and add them to the rice and mix. Add the pumpkin puree, curry powder, turmeric, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper, and walnuts and mix all together. Add the cooked vegetables and stir in the fresh spinach
Once mixed all together, put the casserole in the preheated oven
Cook for 20 minutes (check after ten minutes and stir ingredients so spinach does not get crispy if close to the top)
Remove from oven and fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and serve
Vegan Treacle Pudding
2/3 cup wholegrain bread crumbs (about 5 heaped tblsp)
1 cup maple syrup (or vegan golden syrup or syrup of choice)
½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tblsp unwaxed lemon zest
1 small bowl (200g) vegan butter (I prefer coconut butter here)
1 small bowl (200g) of brown sugar
5 flaxeggs (5 tsp flaxseed soaked in 10 tsp water for approx. 5 minutes)
1 small bowl of self raising flour (200g)
1/4 cup coconut milk or any plant milk
Preheat the oven to 180C.
In baking tray, mix the breadcrumbs, lemon juice and zest. Add the syrup and mix all together
In a separate bowl, mix the vegan butter and brown sugar together until smooth and then add the flaxseed ‘eggs’ and mix. Add the flour and mix. Add the coconut milk and mix well.
Pour the mixture into the tray on top of the lemon and breadcrumb mix
Place in oven for 30 minutes
Serve warm with vegan ice cream, vegan custard, vanilla soya mouses or just plain!
Farah Shammas obtained a certification in Plant-based Nutrition from eCornell and T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is also an active vegan with the platform Cook Vegan (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)