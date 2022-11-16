November 16, 2022

391% passenger increase in October for Cyprus Airways

Cyprus Airways saw a 169 per cent increase in flights during October compared to the same period last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

In total, the airline carried out 310 flights with 36,991 passengers, marking a 391 per cent increase since October last year.

Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said the figures are better than those of September, which is traditionally a more popular month than October. There was six per cent more passengers in October than September, with 34,868 passengers and 310 flights.

“We have just started our winter flights offering 28 weekly return flights, which will increase in mid-December when we add three weekly flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle and two weekly flights to Rome Fiumicino. Additionally, this winter we are flying to Athens with a double daily flight, while Tel Aviv and Beirut are served six times a week.”

Sies added the company is “expanding its activity to Yerevan twice a week” and noted the airline is “recording satisfactory pre-bookings, expecting a good winter” he said.

The CEO said the airline this year expanded its sales distribution network for travel agents in Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and the UK to sell flights through the IATA BSP systems. “We are still working together through the APG ticketing network to enable the sale of tickets in other countries.”

