Exceptional musicians in Nicosia this weekend

Legendary sounds from Greece and Cuba will burst onto the Nicosia Municipal Theatre stage this Saturday and Sunday as the Nicosia International Festival welcomes acclaimed musicians from abroad. Starting the weekend is a performance by the Greek composer Dimitris Papadimitriou in a concert on November 19 featuring the most beloved songs he has composed throughout his career in a revelatory musical journey.
He will be joined by Kostas Makedonas, the up-and-coming Veronika Davaki and the composer’s longtime close collaborator as well as a 10-member ensemble conducted by the composer himself. With a rich, varied and multi-layered work, Papadimitriou occupies a pivotal position among contemporary Greek composers.
He has composed musical works for cinema, theatre and television, opera, chamber music and music for ballet and has been honoured with important Greek and international awards. He was a collaborator of Manos Hadjidakis in recordings and concerts, while in 1993 he was chosen by the Boston Symphony Orchestra as one of the seven best young composers in the world, to be a member of the Tanglewood team. Saturday’s concert promises to be a unique occasion of high aesthetics, with indelible melodies, great poetic text, wonderful interpretations and the prestige of one of Greece’s leading composers.
One more thrilling musical encounter is scheduled to take place the following evening as the festival welcomes winner of two Latin Grammy Awards Septeto Santiaguero. Founded in 1995 in Santiago de Cuba, the eight-piece band is currently one of the most important exponents of traditional Cuban music.
Their repertoire is a journey through different aspects of Cuban music, with an emphasis on the traditional. With more than 27 years of artistic trajectory, the group has been presented on important international stages in Spain, Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Holland, Hungary, England, Italy, Mexico, Venezuela, Portugal, Switzerland, the United States and others. They have recently concluded a successful International Tour through eight European countries and, for the first time, Japan.
In their long musical journey, they had the opportunity to share the stage with important music figures from inside and outside of Cuba, such as José Alberto El Canario, Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Oscar D´León, Pancho Cespedes, Omara Portuondo, Alexander Abreu, among others and this week they will bring their signature sounds to Cyprus’ capital.
Dimitris Papadimitriou
Greek composer in concert with other musicians. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. November 19. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Septeto Santiaguero
Cuban musical band performs live. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. November 20. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com