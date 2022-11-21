November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega kicks off World Cup edition of app reward scheme

By Press Release01
deltio tipou spin&win

With Sunday’s kick-off of the 2022 World Cup – the biggest celebration of football in the world – Alphamega Hypermarkets is giving away amazing gifts and offers, rewarding its loyal shoppers for yet another time.

As of Monday, November 21, via the Stick & Win app, Alphamega is launching the World Cup Edition of Spin & Win, a game that will run until the grand final on December 18. With every €50 spent on a single receipt, our clients will have the chance to spin the wheel and win many great prizes, as well as discount vouchers. So, why not try your luck by scanning the Stick & Win app?

Specifically, the prizes that will be given away through “Spin & Win: World Cup Edition” are:

  • Two PS5’s from PUBLIC
  • Two Samsung refrigerators from PUBLIC
  • Two Samsung handheld cordless vacuum cleaners from PUBLIC
  • One 65’’ Samsung LED TV from PUBLIC
  • One 55’’ Samsung LED TV from PUBLIC
  • 10 Mitre footballs from FAMOUS SPORTS
  • Two overnight stays at ELYSIA PARK
  • 25 €20 vouchers for Wagamama restaurants
  • 25 €20 vouchers for JAMIE’S ITALIAN
  • 2,000 €10 discount vouchers for FAMOUS SPORTS
  • 1,500 €10 discount vouchers to purchase small appliances at PUBLIC
  • 1,000 €100 discount vouchers to purchase large appliances at PUBLIC

Those who prefer to shop online via Alphamega’s e-shop, will also have a chance to win these amazing prizes, by providing some basic information to create an account on the Stick & Win app.

Moreover, throughout the 2022 World Cup, Alphamega Family Card holders will receive a 30-per cent discount voucher for any item on the menu at Pizza Hut restaurants, with every purchase of over €40.

Vouchers will be available until November 27, while they must be redeemed by December 20.

Throughout the same period, Alphamega Hypermarket clients will also benefit from the company’s memorable offers on drinks and combo offers, both in-store and online.

Feel the beat of the 2022 World Cup, together with Alphamega Hypermarkets!

