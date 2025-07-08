Property sales in Cyprus recorded an annual increase of 17 per cent in June, driven by a 44 per cent surge in Larnaca, while Nicosia posted the smallest gain at just 2 per cent, according to data released by the land registry.

A total of 1,544 sales documents were filed with land registry offices in June, up from 1,322 in the same month last year. In May, sales had climbed 30 per cent to 1,644 units.

Growth in Limassol slowed to 13 per cent in June, down from 18 per cent in May. Famagusta saw a similar trend, with sales rising 21 per cent compared to 54 per cent the previous month.

In Paphos, the increase eased to 13 per cent from 44 per cent.

Foreign buyers were behind 576 transactions in June, equal to 37.3 per cent of total sales. Local buyers filed 968 documents, accounting for 62.7 per cent.

In the first half of 2025, total property sales rose 16 per cent to 8,729, compared with 7,553 in the same period a year earlier.

Foreign buyers recorded 3,388 transactions in this period, while locals carried out 5,341 sales.

By district, sales in Nicosia rose 14 per cent to 2,010 units, while Limassol posted a 13 per cent increase to 2,725 units.

Larnaca reported a 24 per cent rise to 1,948 units, and Famagusta climbed 20 per cent. Paphos registered an 11 per cent increase to 1,653 units.