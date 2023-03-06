March 6, 2023

Further impersonation arrest at Paphos airport

File photo: Paphos Airport

Police on Sunday arrested a man for impersonation at Paphos airport.

According to Paphos assistant police chief Michalis Ioannou, at around 10 am the suspect presented himself at passport control intending to depart for Germany.

The man showed a Belgian passport and a boarding pass for the flight. During the check, police determined the passport to be genuine, however, the traveller was not the one depicted on the document’s photo.

Police interrogated the man who revealed his true identity. Further investigation revealed him to be an asylum seeker whose application is being processed.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

