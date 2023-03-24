Cardano (ADA), ApeCoin (APE) and Collateral Network (COLT) are the top utility tokens on the market, according to analysts

Investors are increasingly moving away from projects not backed by a real-world utility. Cardano (ADA), ApeCoin (APE) and Collateral Network (COLT), which is in presale currently offering tokens at a price of only $0.01, are some of the projects eliciting strong interest owing to their growing utility and use cases in solving real-world problems.

Cardano (ADA) the Ethereum Killer

Cardano (ADA) is often dubbed the Ethereum (ETH) killer for a reason. Cardano (ADA) has emerged as a preferred platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The fact that the Cardano (ADA) blockchain can process over 6,000 transactions per second at some of the lowest costs has always attracted a huge amount of developers’ interest for Cardano (ADA).

In addition, the Cardano (ADA) blockchain is increasingly being used in non-fungible token (NFT) projects and the virtual world powered by the metaverse. Despite the increased utility, the Cardano (ADA) blockchain has no congestion issues or scalability woes.

Likewise, the increased use case has continued to fuel demand for the Cardano (ADA) native token, ADA, which has continued to edge higher in the crypto market.

ApeCoin (APE) for NFTs

The popularity of ApeCoin (APE) has soared amid the growing interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As the race to tokenize real-world items like art, music and collectibles heats up, the focus has always been on ApeCoin (APE) and its native APE coin.

In addition, the direct connection ApeCoin (APE) has to the popular non-fungible token (NFT) Bored Ape Yacht Club has also helped cement ApeCoin (APE) sentiments in the market. ApeCoin (APE) NFTs are some of the most sought-after, going for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

ApeCoin (APE) is an interesting altcoin with a real following amid the growing Bored Ape Yacht Club popularity. Likewise, ApeCoin (APE) is well positioned to outperform as the focus shifts towards NFTs.

Collateral Network (COLT) for Crowdlending

Collateral Network (COLT) is an emerging web3 peer-to-peer lending platform connecting borrowers and lenders. Still in presale, Collateral Network (COLT) is already sending shockwaves throughout the community with its innovative approach. Collateral Network (COLT) is established a platform through which people looking to borrow money against physical assets can mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that represent the physical version of the watch.

The minted tokens will be backed on a 1-to-1 ratio with the physical asset. Physical assets can include real estate, precious diamonds or art. Once minted, the NFTs will be fractionalized and offered to lenders willing to lend money. Upon purchasing the fractionalized NFTs, borrowers will have access to the funds they can use. In return, lenders will be entitled to a fixed income depending on the number of fractionalized NFTs purchased.

COLT is the utility token of Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem and can be acquired during the presale for only $0.01 currently, with a predicted 3500% price increase of $0.35. Collateral Network (COLT) token holders that are borrowers are to enjoy discounts on borrowing fees. Lenders enjoy discounts on trading fees in the marketplace. Collateral Network (COLT) holders will have the opportunity to receive a passive income and governance rights to vote on key decisions.

The tokens poised to outperform the overall sector are one that address real-world needs amid the digital revolution. Collateral Network (COLT) is a project that stands out as it seeks to enhance crowdlending with the help of NFTs. Cardano (ADA) is another project poised to improve the development of dApps and smart contracts and ApeCoin (APE) provides solid exposure to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

