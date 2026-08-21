Lefkara mayor Sophocles Sophocleous has voiced concern about safety on the old main road linking Nicosia and Limassol, in the section between the Larnaca district villages of Skarinou and Kofinou, warning of an increased risk of accidents as the route is increasingly used by pedestrians.

In a letter to police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, he warned of the daily use of the specific road primarily by residents of the Kofinou migrant reception centre during evening hours.

He said that frequent pedestrian traffic on this particular road significantly increased the risk of accidents.

He also expressed particular concern about weekends, when there is more traffic and when weddings and other events are held in the area, noting that the existing infrastructure was insufficient due to shortages of parking spaces, lighting and pavements.

Additionally, said he had already contacted the local police, who informed him that they were aware of the problem.

He then said that addressing the problem could not be limited to police action alone, and announced a meeting with all the relevant services to solve the problem.

In addition, he stressed that protecting human life must be the priority, regardless of country of origin or other characteristics.