Cyprus Business Now

International fintech company Admirals, whose Cypriot offices are located in Nicosia and Limassol, recently endorsed the Cyprus Padel League Finals, an event which took place at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia.

“Admirals’ involvement in the Cyprus Padel League Finals demonstrates our commitment to supporting and promoting sports excellence,” Managing Director of Admirals Cyprus, Andreas Ioannou said.

“We are thrilled to be powering this exciting event, which showcases the passion and skill of padel players from across the country,” he added.

Moreover, Iannou said that “through our partnership with the Cyprus Padel League, we aim to inspire athletes and engage the community, fostering a love for sports and a spirit of healthy competition”.

The Cyprus Padel League Finals, organised by the Spazio Health & Leisure Club, were held from June 29 to July 2.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week announced that the inauguration of the ICC Women Network took place on June 19, signalling a milestone for gender equality in the workplace.

The event took place in the presence of the Cyprus Commissioner for Gender Equality Josie Christodoulou, along with representatives of various embassies in Cyprus, as well influential businesswomen from the island.

According to the announcement, the ICC Cyprus Women Network consists of CEOs, prominent leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers in the business sector.

The ICC Cyprus Women Network operates under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Cyprus Committee, and the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The network will serve as a platform for organisations to collaborate, share best practices, and implement strategies issued by the ICC, United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles, and the EU Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 to promote and achieve gender equality in the workplace.

Moreover, through a range of initiatives, the network aims to advocate for the integration of gender equality principles into corporate policies and practices, as well as foster equal opportunities and career advancement for women professionals.

For further information about the ICC Women Network please visit https://icc-cyprus.org.cy/icc-women/vision/.

The announcement clarified that registration to the network is only open to companies and the subscription fee is €100 per year.

ICC members can register for free. The application form can be found here: https://forms.ccci.org.cy/icc-women-network-committee/

For more details, please contact Jovanna Yiouselli at 22-889772 or email: [email protected].

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, July 5 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 117.23 points at 13:04 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.41 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 70.86 points, representing a rise of 0.40 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €141,569.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes rose by 0.34 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively.

The investment firm index fell by 1.72 per cent while the hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+1.71 per cent), Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (no change), Salamis (+1.54 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-1.85 per cent), and Atlantic Insurance (no change).