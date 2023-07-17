Greek pop stars descend on the island

Concerts of beloved singers from the Greek music scene are high on the summer agenda for many. Every summer, Cyprus is added to the touring schedule of many popular Greek pop stars, offering music lovers unique summer experiences. Several musicians and big names have already performed on the island this summer and the season is not over yet. A handful of musical evenings under the starry night sky awaits this month.
Coming up very soon is a series of concerts by two beloved female Greek singers. Eleonora Zouganeli and Eleftheria Arvanitaki will hold performances in Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos and Episkopeio this month. Starting off their tour is a concert in Larnaca on July 19 at the Patihio Municipal Amphitheatre. Following sold-out shows in Athens, the singers will present a rich programme under the title Mazi with popular songs, hit songs and old summer classics. Fans in Pegeia, Paphos will enjoy the two singers next as they perform at the Municipal Pegeia Stadium on Friday 21.
A few days later the duo will head to Episkopio to perform at the cultural stage of the Holy Bishopric Of Tamasos and Orinis on July 23. On the following evening, Zouganeli and Arvanitaki will head to Limassol for one final Cyprus concert at the Marios Tokas Open-Air Theatre to entertain Limassolians.
Towards the end of the month, the popular trio band Melisses will also tour the island, entertaining fans with three shows. With a new tour titled Gia Panda (Forever), the Greek band will hold concerts in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol this month, putting on an uplifting, summery show. First up, they will bring their hit music and dance tunes to the School of the Blind Amphitheatre in Nicosia on July 25. On the next evening, they will greet Larnaca fans at the Patihio Municipal Amphitheatre and on July 28 they will present their last show on the island at the Marios Tokas Open-Air Theatre.
On the very last day of July, two more well-known musicians from the Greek music scene will perform in Cyprus. Eleni Vitali, a renowned singer from Greece will share the stage with guitarist Panagiotis Margaris to perform original songs but also beloved, famous Greek melodies. Their concert Stigmes on July 31 is part of the Larnaca Festival that has been on this month with concerts, theatre performances and events throughout the town, with this concert wrapping up the events.
Eleonora Zouganeli and Eleftheria Arvanitaki Concerts
Patihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. July 19. Municipal Pegeia Stadium, Paphos. July 21. Most Reverend Metropolitan of Tamassos and Orini, Episkopio. July 23. Marios Tokas Open-Air Theatre, Limassol. July 24. 9pm. €20-25. ACS Couriers stores and www.tickethour.com.cy
Melisses
School of the Blind Amphitheatre, Nicosia. July 25. Patihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. July 26. Marios Tokas Open-Air Theatre, Limassol. July 28. 9pm. www.tickethour.com.cy
Eleni Vitali and Panagiotis Margaris Concert
Kitio archaeological site, Larnaca. July 31. 9pm. €15. ACS Couriers stores and www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 99-430654