July 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalMiddle East

Morgan Stanley cuts Israel sovereign credit to “dislike stance” after judiciary changes

By Reuters News Service02
morgan stanley

Morgan Stanley cut Israel’s sovereign credit to a “dislike stance” on Tuesday after the country’s parliament passed the first in a series of laws sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the power of the Supreme Court

“We see increased uncertainty about the economic outlook in the coming months and risks becoming skewed to our adverse scenario,” Morgan Stanley’s analysts said in a research note.

“Markets are now likely to extrapolate the future policy path and we move Israel sovereign credit to a ‘dislike stance’.”

They added that recent developments pointed to “continued uncertainty” in Israel and for the shekel currency to weaken and borrowing costs to rise as investors attach a higher risk premium.

The crisis has caused a deep divide in Israeli society and sparked months of mass protests which have seen the shekel fall to a near 3-year low and the stock market (.TA125) lose nearly 10 per cent since November.

“In our adverse scenario, we think that growth could weaken significantly to 1.6 per cent (year-on-year) in 2024 with inflation remaining significantly above the Bank of Israel’s tolerance band.”

“For now, we keep our call for one more 25 basis point hike to 5 per cent at the BoI’s September meeting, but risks to the rates outlook are now shifting to the upside again.”

Related Posts

Golden Cask Club (GCC): Your gateway to alternative investments in the luxury spirits market, set to dwarf Dogecoin (DOGE) and Filecoin (FIL)

CM Guest Columnist

US charges British billionaire and owner of Tottenham, Joe Lewis, with insider trading

Reuters News Service

Israel’s Netanyahu takes heat in polls as judicial crisis deepens

Reuters News Service

Cyprus mining company sets sights on IPO — poised to exploit copper demand

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cypriot author shares new perspective on fulfilment for professionals

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign