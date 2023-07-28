July 28, 2023

Exiled mayors call for measures to deal with sale of GC properties in north

President Christodoulides meets the Occupied municipalities committee
The Occupied municipalities committee called for measures to deal with the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the north in its meeting with President Christodoulides on Friday.

Kythrea mayor Petros Kareklas said after the meeting that “we particularly emphasised the issue of dealing with the sale of property by Greek Cypriots, because the refugees are in need and are forced to sell their property, many times at humiliating prices”.

Kareklas said the meeting with Christodoulides had been constructive, and that he had been assured that a more general policy on refugees’ issues is being worked out.

“We gave our positions on several issues, on the issue of the missing, on the enclaved, on the destruction of the cultural heritage that is taking place in the occupied territories”, he said.

He added the committee had expressed “great concern” regarding the alleged plans to construct a masjid on the grounds of the Apostolos Andreas monastery.

