July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing: Teen absent from home in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter07
missing 16 year old

Police on Friday are asking for information that can help locate Sophronis Pasenidis, aged 16, who has been missing from his home in Nicosia since Tuesday, July 25.

Pasenidis is described as having a strong build, approximately 1.80m tall, with short black hair and a light beard. He was wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt and black shoes when was last seen.

Police are asking for any anyone who knows anything that can help locate him, to contact the Nicosia police on 22-802222 or the citizen’s line at 1460 or to report to the nearest police station.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Yellow warning, weekend to bring relief

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Congressional hearing on UFOs a ‘historic moment’ says CSEO chair

Andria Kades

New dementia day centre to open in Paphos by October

Tom Cleaver

Smuggled cigarettes and tobacco products seized by customs

Elias Hazou

Nicosia municipality identifies seven unsafe buildings

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign