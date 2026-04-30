Cyprus-based mobile game developer Top App Games announced that its flagship title LUDUS has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide, marking a major milestone for the company and the island’s growing gaming sector.

The company, which operates under Utmost Games, also unveiled Divisions, a major new in-game feature designed to enhance competitive play.

The milestone comes amid strong business performance, with LUDUS recording a 74.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue.

The game has also expanded into new markets, including Southeast Asia, with its recent launch in Vietnam.

Divisions, introduced in March, replaces the previous Leagues system and introduces a seasonal competitive format aimed at increasing player engagement.

Under the new system, players are grouped into clusters of more than 20 competitors, where they compete to climb rankings, advance to higher tiers and earn exclusive rewards.

At the end of each event cycle, the top five players are promoted to higher Divisions, while those ranked between sixth and fifteenth retain their current tier.

Lower-ranked players are demoted unless they meet a minimum threshold referred to as Subsistence Might.

The feature also introduces new strategic gameplay mechanics, allowing players to challenge rivals using Attack Coupons and raid statues to siphon rating points.

Players can recover lost rating through a one-time Payback attack, adding an additional layer of tactical depth.

Daily progression is tracked through a Victories Gauge, which must be filled to unlock rewards and end-of-season bonuses.

“LUDUS is a one-of-a-kind title in the mobile space that blends merge mechanics, auto-chess tactics and RPG progression into a cohesive experience,” said Top App Games chief executive Vladimir Markov.

“Divisions reflect our commitment to making the gameplay experience even more engaging,” he added.

“I’m proud to see the progression of LUDUS since the start of the project, and the number of downloads and revenue proves it is a hit game,” said Utmost Games chief executive and investor Vladimir Nikolsky.

“It is great to see the Top App Games team consistently testing and experimenting with new events and features to further evolve the game,” he added.

LUDUS was first released in December 2023 and has shown consistent growth since its launch.

In March 2025, the game generated approximately $3 million in monthly revenue, reflecting its growing commercial success.

By December 2025, it had already surpassed 8 million installs globally, before reaching the latest milestone of 10 million downloads.

The game’s core audience consists primarily of men aged between 25 and 50.

It has gained particular popularity in major international markets, including the United States, South Korea, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Top App Games, headquartered in Cyprus, specialises in mobile game development and publishing, with a focus on strategy titles such as Ludus Merge Arena.

Founded in 2024, the company combines real-time player-versus-player dynamics with card-based role-playing elements.

The success of LUDUS has encouraged the company to pursue more ambitious projects and expand its presence across global platforms.

LUDUS itself is a real-time strategy game in which players collect, combine and upgrade heroes with unique abilities to build powerful decks.

Through ongoing seasonal tournaments, battle passes and event rewards, the game creates a competitive yet accessible environment for both casual and experienced players.