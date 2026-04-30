Constantinou Bros Hotels Public Company Ltd announced a net profit of €8,428,883 for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, during a board of directors meeting held on April 29, 2026.

Despite the increase in profitability compared to the previous year’s figure of €7,684,727, the board of directors does not propose the payment of a dividend, electing instead to transfer the net profit to the company’s reserves.

The hotelier saw its total revenue grow by 12 per cent to reach €30,062,789 during the reporting period, compared to €26,793,774 in 2024.

Operating performance at the 525-room property remained strong throughout the year, with an average occupancy rate of 79 per cent, up from the 75 per cent recorded during 2024.

Total assets for the company stood at €162,744,621 as of December 31, 2025, while net assets were reported at €107,609,582.

The board characterised the current financial standing and evolution of the firm’s activities as satisfactory in its annual management report.

Management is currently intensifying efforts to further boost income and room occupancy through the attraction of niche customer categories, themed events, and specialised stay packages.

However, the group warned that these objectives are significantly influenced by uncertainty in the broader economic environment, including the impact of the war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Political instability in the wider Southeastern Mediterranean and fluctuating Greco-Turkish relations were also cited as factors that could affect operational continuity and cash flow obligations.

Regarding future prospects, the board expects revenues and profitability for the full year 2026 to remain at approximately the same levels as those achieved in 2025.

The company remains exposed to various financial risks, including interest rate, credit, and liquidity risks, though it noted that no financial instruments were used for hedging purposes during the year.

Environmental sustainability remains a core focus, with the hotelier implementing measures to reduce CO2 emissions and protect the local environment.

“The hotel provides magnetic cards for all rooms with the aim of automatically cutting off the electricity supply,” the board of directors noted in the management report.

Further green initiatives include a prioritisation of environmentally friendly machinery for new purchases and staff training sessions focused on waste reduction and recycling.

The company confirmed that there have been no changes to its corporate structure over the past year and stated it has no current intentions to pursue any acquisitions or mergers.

The annual general meeting for the company has been scheduled for June 16, 2026, at 12:00 am at the Athena Beach Hotel.