July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two speeding drivers arrested

By Staff Reporter0470
cache 500x500 69877 46408 15022020120000
File Photo: CNA

Two people aged 29 and 20 were caught on the Nicosia–Larnaca highway driving at excessive speed, the first at 210 km/h and the second at 194 km/h, police said on Sunday.

The first incident occurred around 11pm on Saturday night when the 20-year-old was clocked driving at 194 km/h. He was stopped by officers, arrested, charged at the Aradippou police station and released.

Police clocked the second car on the same road around 12:20am Sunday moving at more than twice the limit.

“The driver was signalled to stop for a check, however he continued on his way,” police said.

He was intercepted at the Oroklini exit on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway. A subsequent check revealed that the driver was a 29-year-old resident of a village in the Nicosia district.

He was arrested and taken to the Aradippou police station, where he was charged and released.

The two drivers are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Anger over administration-sanctioned Quran courses in north

Esra Aygin

Public opinion: Is it hotter than it used to be? (video)

Theo Panayides

Car arson causes brush fire

Staff Reporter

Cyprus must take action to become more resilient

CM Guest Columnist

Neither the occupation, nor status quo acceptable, president says

Jean Christou

Almost 300 boarded first ferry from Larnaca to Piraeus

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign