July 30, 2023

RussiaUkraineWorld

Zelenskiy expects Russia to resume attacks on Ukraine’s power grid

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: ukraine's president zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with czech prime minister fiala in kyiv
Ukrainian president Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he expects Russia to resume its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system once cold weather returns later this year, and vowed to do everything possible to protect the power grid.

Nearly 40% of the Ukrainian energy system was damaged in Russian missile and drone strikes over the past winter, which plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold in what Kyiv called a deliberate strategy to harm civilians, a war crime. Moscow says it launched the attacks to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight.

Since warm weather returned, strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have subsided in place of attacks on other targets. But Zelenskiy said during a visit to the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk on Sunday he expected attacks on energy to resume.

“It is obvious that this fall and…in the winter the enemy will try to repeat the terror against the Ukrainian energy industry. We should be ready for this in any case,” Zelenskiy told senior government, security, and regional officials.

“At the government and security level, we will do everything possible.”

