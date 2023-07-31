July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid cases see small increase

By Katy Turner00
covid, covid-19, coronavirus

A small increase in the number of Covid cases in Cyprus has been recorded in the last few days although this is not a cause for concern, the state health service said on Monday.

“It is not worrying, we had a small increase and that was expected,” Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said.

“It is not an issue. It is the summer holidays, there are crowds and the measures have been relaxed, as with everywhere. There is no need to worry,” he added.

State hospitals are currently treating around 30 patients, Charilaou said.

One person in a serious condition is being treated in the ICU and two people in the high dependency unit. The cases mostly concern the elderly.

“They are mild incidents. We are not concerned at all,” Charilaou concluded.

 

Related Posts

David Hunter sentenced to two years in jail, to be released mid-August

Andria Kades

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Eventful August coming up at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

President, Greek PM in talks over Turkey

Jean Christou

Palaichori fire caused by illegal electricity tapping (Update)

Staff Reporter

Arrest in Paphos for water panel and boiler theft

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign